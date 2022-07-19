Army Repels Bandits Attack on Military Base in Niger 

Laleye Dipo



Scores of bandits yesterday morning attempted to invade the military base in Sarkinpawa town in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger state but were repelled by soldiers according to reports from the area.

The Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Umar confirmed to THISDAY on phone that the “attack took place but there is no casualty on the part of the soldiers

“The bandits suffered heavy losses, but i am yet to get the number of people that were killed” Umar said before adding that the Brigade Commander confirmed the incident to him.

The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Garba Mohammed, when also contacted confirmed the story, saying the terrorists invaded the camp on foot.

According to Mohammed, the terrorists demobilised the vehicles and motorcycles in the camp and started shouting Alahu Akbar before embarking on sporadic shooting

Mohammed confirmed that the soldiers did not suffer any casualty but that some shoes and caps belonging to the terrorists were seen on the ground in the camp, adding that “ We also saw many patches of blood on the ground”.

One of the Co- conveners of the Concerned Shiroro Youths, Comrade Salis Sabo, in a statement also confirmed the attack on the military base in Sarkinpawa.

In the statement Sabo said: “In the wee hours of today(yesterday) at exactly 2:15am, terrorists in an attempt to lay ambush on our security men, invaded the military camp in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government of Niger State.

“Unfortunately for the terrorists, the gallant soldiers were on alert even at that late hours of the night.”

Sabo continued that: “The terrorists came in hundreds trying to dislodge the military base. The military engaged them in a gun duel which lasted for about two hours until the military called for reinforcement and successfully neutralised them.

“It took the military less than 30 minutes to arrive Sarkin Pawa from Minna in response to the distress call for reinforcement” Sabo said adding that “The energy and passion our security men are exerting recently in the fight against terrorists in our locality, is unprecedented and has restored hope in the minds of the people”.

According to him “ With the report at our disposal, there was no casualty recorded on the side of the military but there is strong indication that some terrorists were gunned down, although the number is yet to be ascertained”.

Early this month not less than 48 security men were ambushed and killed in neighbouring Shiroro Local Government Area on their way to the Ajata- Aboki gold mine which was invaded by gunmen.