NIWA, Bangladesh Agree to Explore Mutual Benefits in Agricultural Production

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and the government of Bangladesh have agreed to collaborate in exploring mutual benefit in the areas of Waterways.

The parties made the disclosure when the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, His Excellency Masudur Rahman, led a team on a courtesy visit to the Managing Director, NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, in Abuja.

The Bangladesh Ambassador, while stating his mission, invited NIWA management to Bangladesh to explore potential areas of mutual benefits.

Rahman said both countries have similarities and could engage in versatile areas of cooperation from food security, agriculture, digital technologies, textile, health among others. 

According to him, “We will give support in seeking collaboration in the areas of dredging, training, creating river basin opportunities like fishing and agricultural products. Bangladesh has those opportunities and I think it can be a win- win collaboration between Bangladesh and Nigeria.”

Responding to the requests, the NIWA Managing Director, expressed readiness to collaborate with the country, insisting that development of Waterways will contribute to economic growth.

Moghalu said: “I felt very excited about your visit because I know that Nigeria has a lot in common with Bangladesh. Apart from the fact that we are both large countries, waterways and diversities in language, religion and tribe, we also share common sentiment with Bangladesh.

“For us in NIWA, we appreciate the potentials and enormity of what the maritime sector can make in the development of the economy. We also believe strongly that if we develop our Waterways it comes with lots of advantages that will bear heavily on the GDP of our country.

