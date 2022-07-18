Gombe SSG  Calls for Unity among  Political Appointees

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Secretary to the Gombe Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, has sued for unity and understanding among all political office holders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State.

The SSG, who gave the charge weekend while addressing the Forum of Senior Special Assistants to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said that the call became imperative as reports across the State showed the contrary.

Professor Njodi also noted with concern the growing disharmony and distrust among all levels of elected and appointed government officials describing it as worrisome.

He also stressed that it is unacceptable as every official and party member is important with a lot to contribute to the development of the party and the state at large.

The SSG further noted that every appointee of the ruling APC has a responsibility to the achievement of government’s policies and programmes and challenged them to come up with ideas that will help move the government and party forward.

While commending them for the formation of the forum, Professor Njodi encouraged them to articulate and put their programmes in place for government support.

The government chief scribe also said that, “as part of effort to bring all Government appointees on the same page, an induction seminar will soon be conducted with a view to creating the necessary synergy needed for effective attainment of unity of purpose to deliver on the campaign promises of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to the people.”

Earlier in their submissions, the Forum’s Chairperson, Finney David and an Elder statesman, Umaru Gurama informed the SSG that the formation of the forum was conceived to help coordinate the roles of members towards the success of their principal.

They also appealed for inclusion in the activities of the APC at both the state and local government levels to avail them required information for their respective communities as representatives of the people in government as contained in a statement by Joshua Danmalam information officer SSG’S office.