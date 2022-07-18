Geometric Power Nab Two for Stealing Electric Facilities

Dike Onwuamaeze

The two persons who allegedly attacked facilities at the premises of Geometric Power and Aba Power Limited in the Osisioma Industrial Layout, Aba, Abia State’s manufacturing hub, on Saturday and carted away materials worth millions of Naira have been nabbed.

They were captured yesterday in Aba by police officers following an intelligence report from Geometric Security Services Limited.

These facts were made known yesterday by the Geometric Chief Security Officer, Air Commodore Nicholas Orjiude, (rtd) while speaking to journalists in Aba.

The alleged culprits are Mr. Ikechukwu Umeh, 20 years, from Amaekwuru in Ezinifite Local Government Area in Anambra State and Mr. Samuel Sunday Enogwe, 18, from Umuika in Isiala Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Mr. Chibueze Gideon Onyesoh, a 40-year-old dealer in metal scraps from Okpuala Avu, Osisioma, Abia State, was also allegedly arrested.

They all have allegedly confessed to the crime, though Onyesoh, a graduate of a higher institution, claimed not to be aware that the materials, which comprised metal scaffolds and glass blocks, were stolen.

Orjiude alleged that Umeh and Enogwe have confessed that they gained access to the Geometric Power premises by scaling the perimeter fence at the back.

“We are astonished that Umeh and Enogwe whom we engaged here as labourers could turn out to be unconscionable robbers.

“We thought that these young men needed assistance and we engaged them only to realise that they were actually surveying the environment with a view to striking at the right time,” Orjiude alleged.

He told journalists that it would be difficult for those who attacked his company’s facilities to stay long without being caught because of the caliber of persons running security services at both Geometric Power and Aba Power.

“We have other tested and highly capable security operatives trained in different services.

“After all we have made a good number of arrests in recent weeks and the culprits are being tried across the city.

“Geometric Power took charge of the Aba Electricity Ring Fence, which consists of nine out of the 17 local government areas in Abia State only last February, after a whole nine years of being in limbo as a result of the manner in which the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) was privatized in November, 2013.”