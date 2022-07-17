Breaking: PDP’s Adeleke Set to be Declared Winner of Osun Guber Election

Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is set to be declared winner of the Osun Governorship Election. From all the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Adeleke won in 17 of the 30 local government areas in the election conducted on Saturday.

His closest rival, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the Al l Progressives Congress won in 13 local government areas.

Final collations are under way at the INEC Office in Osogbo.

Details later.