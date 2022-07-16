  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Voters Commend INEC

Nigeria | 9 mins ago

Some electorate in some polling units in Osun State have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for ensuring that accreditation and voting commenced early. 

Checks by our correspondent revealed that INEC officials arrived polling units few minutes before 8am, while accreditation started immediately.

There is peaceful atmosphere in most parts of the state visited by our correspondent as voters filed out early to the polling units to exercise their franchise.

At Ward 4, Unit 20, Old Governor’s Office Area in Osogbo Local Government Area, voters were seen on the queue at 8:00am for accreditation and voting. 

Speaking to the INEC presiding officers on duty, they said they arrived at exactly:7:40am and that processes started immediately.

Speaking, one of the voters at Ward 6, unit 7, St David Primary School, Ode-Omu, Ayedaade Local Government, Comrade Akinyemi Olatunji commended INEC for ensuring early commencement, adding that voters also came out on time.

But Olatunji said there was a mixed up in the materials brought to the polling unit as a sticker of another polling unit close to the primary school was pasted on the materials.

However, an INEC official for Ayedaade was there to correct the mixed up.

