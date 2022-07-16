Two Catholic Priests Abducted in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Two Catholic priests have been abducted in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The priests – Rev. Frs. John Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas were said to have been abducted yesterday at about 4:45p.m. at Gure parish, Lere LGA.

Their abduction was confirmed in a statement yesterday night by Emmanuel Okolo, Chancellor of the Kafanchan Catholic diocese.

The statement said the priests were kidnapped shortly after arriving at the parish rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu, in Lere LGA.

Okolo said, “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of two of our Priests; Rev. Frs. John Mark Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around 5.45p.m. of July 15, 2022, shortly after the two priests who were on their way to a function at a different parish (Gure), arrived at the parısh rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu, in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“As we solicit for an intense prayer for their quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

“We will use every legitimate means to ensure their quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priests and all other kidnapped persons.”