Police Confirm Killing of One Person, Three  Others Abducted By Unknown Gunmen

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi 

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Mua’zu Danladi, a 25-year-old man during a kidnapping operation at Boto, a village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

The command also confirmed that the kidnappers went away with three persons during the operation, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, July 13.

THISDAY checks revealed that the kidnappers attacked the village from where former Governor of the Bauchi State, Mr. Ahmed Adamu Muazu, hailed from.

The PPRO of the Command, SP. Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the kidnap said that the kidnappers attacked the village at about 1.30 a.m. shooting sporadically to wade off any counter attack before going away with the victims killing one person in the process.

According to him, there was a distress call to the police that gunmen believed to be kidnappers had invaded Boto village to which the Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda immediately directed the DPO in charge of Tafawa Balewa Division to swing into action.

He added that the DPO mobilised his men and rushed to the village but the gunmen had left with the victims saying, “our men are now combing the bushes in pursuit of the criminals. In sha Allah, we will get to them, arrest them and bring them to justice.”

The Police Spokesperson further assured that the Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police is ever ready to protect lives and properties of innocent citizens of the state calling however for cooperation from them.

He added that the command had in the past acted swiftly to rescue kidnapped victims and is ready to do the same thing in this situation assuring the family members that the kidnapped victims will be rescued safely and be reunited with their families.

