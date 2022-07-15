IBB Golf Club Captain’s Inaugural Tourney Begins in Abuja

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Golf players across the country will renew their rivalries beginning from today through tomorrow, July 16 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club course as the Captain’s inaugural tournament holds.

The two-day tournament which will officially usher in Mike Ekoja as the 25th captain of the prestigious golf club is expected to feature about 500 golfers from across the country

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Andrew Yakubu, disclosed this while addressing a press conference during the week in Abuja.

The former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the club has well over 5,000 active members.

He stated: “We have two major event days – Friday and Saturday. On Friday, we are going to have the higher handicap men and ladies. They will have their tournament first while it will be followed immediately with a cocktail that will introduce the main tournament of the lower handicap players who are the more experienced players coming to the course on Saturday.

“Every activity will attract a range of prizes and trophies that will be presented to those who did well. It is always an exciting period for us here. Golfers look forward to this tournament and the trophies and prizes at stake. A prize giving dinner is expected to cap the two-day event.,” concludes Yakubu.

Yakubu faulted the perception of golf as an elitist game, stressing that the game was not necessarily for the rich only.