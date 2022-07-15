  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

IBB Golf Club Captain’s Inaugural Tourney Begins in Abuja

Sport | 7 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Golf players across the country will renew their rivalries beginning from today through tomorrow, July 16 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club course as the Captain’s inaugural tournament holds.

The two-day tournament which will officially usher in Mike Ekoja as the 25th captain of the prestigious golf club is expected to feature about 500 golfers from across the country

The Chairman of the Organising  Committee, Andrew Yakubu, disclosed this while addressing  a press conference during the week in Abuja.

The former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the club has well over 5,000 active members.

He stated: “We have two major event days – Friday and Saturday. On Friday, we are going to have the higher handicap men and ladies. They will have their tournament first while it will be followed immediately with a cocktail that will introduce the main tournament of the lower handicap players who are the more experienced players coming to the course on Saturday.

“Every activity will attract a range of prizes and trophies that will be presented to those who did well. It is always an exciting period for us here. Golfers look forward to this tournament  and the trophies and prizes at stake. A prize giving dinner is expected to cap the two-day event.,” concludes Yakubu.

Yakubu faulted the perception of golf as an elitist game, stressing that the game was not necessarily for the rich only.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.