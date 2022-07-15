Court Orders FG to Review Salaries of Judicial Officers

* CJN to now receive N10m monthly, Appeal Court President N9m, High Courts CJ, N8m

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae of the National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja on Friday held that the current salaries and allowances of judicial officers in the country is not only abysmally low but embarrassing and accordingly ordered the federal government to put machinery in place for the immediate review of the salaries and allowances of the judicial officers.

To this end, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae ordered the federal government to commence a monthly payment of N10 million to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), N9 million to other justices of the apex court; President of Court of Appeal, N9 million, while other justices of the appellate court N8 million; chief judges of both federal and state High Courts, N8 million, while judges of the federal and state High Courts, N7 million.

The judge held that the refusal of the government to review the judicial officers’ salaries and allowances for 14 years was unconstitutional, unlawful and should be compelled to do the needful.

Obaseki-Osaghae lamented that it is unfortunate that justices and judges who are ministers in the temple of justice have become victims of injustice in the country.

Details later…