Oyo Assembly Loses Member, Ademola Popoola

The lawmaker representing Ibadan South-East Constituency II in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Ademola Popoola, is dead.

Popoola, 45, was until his death the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, confirmed this in a statement yesterday in Ibadan.

According to him, the news of the death of the law maker was grievous and heart-breaking.

Popoola was said to have been receiving treatment at the University College Hospital, UCH Ibadan where he died on Tuesday night.

“The news of the death of one of the most active, vibrant, and resourceful lawmakers in the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Ademola Popoola popularly, called Popson came to me and everyone in the House as a rude shock,” Ogundoyin said.

“We are deeply saddened and grieved by this painful and untimely exit of one of us. This is unbearable. He was a patriotic, selfless, and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of Oyo State House of Assembly, his constituents, and indeed the entire people of Oyo State.”

Ogundoyin, who said he was personally distraught on hearing Popoola’s departure, stated that the incident was a bitter pill to swallow for everyone in the Assembly.

He said: “I have been visiting him in the hospital and he has been showing signs of recovery. Little did I know that I was seeing him for the last time a few days ago when I went in the company of some lawmakers.”