Osun Guber: Don’t Compromise Credibility, Integrity, IPAC Urges Parties

Yinka Kolawole

The National Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Yusuf Sani, yesterday appealed to all political parties and their candidates in Osun State to solemnly and willingly commit themselves to avoid all manners of violence or actions that can compromise the credibility and integrity of next Saturday election.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme towards a peaceful election in the state Sani posited that the Osun State gubernatorial election would be regarded as providing a window into what Nigerians shall witness in the 2023 elections across the country.

He admonished the stakeholders to understand the significance of a peaceful, orderly, credible and transparent exercise.

The IPAC boss equally noted that the people of the state are being exulted and challenged to demonstrate that the state is truly the land of men and women of honour and integrity.

According to him “All hands must be on deck to ensure that the July 16 governorship election in Osun State is carried out in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility without any ugly incident of violence that include molestation, intimidation and harassment of people of opposition political parties, voters and electoral officials.”

Sani stressed that the political party leaders and candidates in the election must resist the temptation out of desperation, to resort to the deployment of thugs or material and financial inducement of security agents and INEC officials to compromise any stage in the voting process.

The national chairman also appealed to the security agencies and their operatives engaged to provide security during the election to embark on their assignment with maximum professional and ethical standards.

Sani, however, urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give hope to the people of the state, the rest of the country and the world at large, that the era of daylight robbery of the people’s right to choose their representatives is over in Nigeria.

He said: “To us in IPAC, Osun State 2022 is another litmus test to INEC after similar election on June 18, 2022, in Ekiti State on the veracity and integrity of the otherwise commendable administrative reforms and technological innovations introduced recently by the commission with the lofty goals of delivering credible and transparently free and fair elections. There is no gainsaying the fact that INEC cannot afford and must not fail in the attainment of the noble goals.

“To the people of Osun State, the message from IPAC is that they must resist all attempts to deceive, intimidate or induce them into compromising their fundamental, inalienable right to freely elect the political leaders of their choice.”