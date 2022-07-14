Insecurity: Irabor’s Wife Rallies Support for Troops

*Says armed forces will defeat nation’s adversaries

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

President of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Victoria Irabor, has called for support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria as they battled insurgents, armed bandits and other security challenges across the country.

Irabor, who is also the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, spoke in Abuja during a humanitarian visit to Defence Medical Center, Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

She appealed to Nigerians not to lose hope in the capacity of the armed forces to contain the security crises confronting the nation.

Mrs Irabor, who also donated hospital consumables and personal token to patients, said the nation’s adversaries would be defeated in no distant time.

“I am delighted to identify with members of the armed forces. We are here to let you know that we are standing with you at all times.

“This gesture is our non-kinetic support for our troops. Our prayers are with our troops. We say to Nigerians that they should not loose hope in our armed forces. We know that in no time, they will defeat our adversaries”, she said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of the Defence Headquarters Medical Center, Col Olayinka Ojo, commended DEPOWA for the kind gesture.

He said military families felt the impact of the association.

“We will relate this gesture to the CDS, who is passionate about our families. This is an opportunity we value because we know when a woman moves, the whole family moves”, he said.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Matron of the Center, Mrs Margaret Msen Jabi, thanked the DEPOWA president for her love for the center and patients.