Ejiofor, Ethnos IT Solutions Boss, Others Gets ABLA Awards

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ethnos IT Solutions Limited, an indigenous cybersecurity firm based in Lagos, Mr. Peter Ejiofor, was recently recognised as one of the leading cyber security entrepreneurs in the country.

The recognition and award were done by African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), and the award is coming to Ejiofor, after decades of bringing innovative security solutions to businesses.

Ejiofor, who is one of only six Nigerians, on the list of 12 awardees, is recognised with the African Leadership Excellence Award for his track record of business leadership and value creation in the information security space in Nigeria and beyond.

Ejiofor was one of the few Nigerians recognised while other Nigerians like Heritage Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Ifie Sekkibo, Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, Emmanuel Nwogbo, the Group Managing Director of Centuari and Kashifu Abdullahi, the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The ABLA achievement award went to Sam Metakane, the Chairman of Metakane Group of Companies, Lesotho.

Over the years, Ejiofor has shown and demonstrated that indigenous firms can offer top notch cyber security solutions to Nigerian firms. His company, Ethnos IT Security Solutions has deployed various IT solutions across many sectors in the country. Bringing his decades of knowledge to the bare, Peter has also over time given back to the society in the areas of capacity building and cybersecurity training for the teaming youths of the country to enable them to be world-class cybersecurity experts.

Speaking on the award, Ejiofor said: “I thank the organisers of this award for recognizing my efforts in the IT security ecosystem. The journey hasn’t been an easy one, we continue to strive for perfection and these years have taught me better ways of delivering IT services especially in the area of cyber security. I hope to keep improving.”

The winners of the ABLA awards emerged through an intensely contested three-step points-based selection process that included nomination; online voting for shortlisted nominees; and the final review of the editorial board . The African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), a flagship programme of the African Leadership Magazine London, recognises exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievements in the African business landscape, as well as contributions to the continent’s inclusive socio-economic growth and development. The 12th edition of the Awards presentation ceremony held on July 4, 2022 at the House of Lords, London on the sidelines of the Africa Summit London with the theme, ’’Rethinking African Trade And Partnership Possibilities’’