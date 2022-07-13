PatrickGold Bank Launches Digital Banking Platform, GetriPay

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

One of the fastest growing financial institution, PatrickGold Micro Finance Bank, has launched a digital banking platform, GetriPay, to promote the ease of financial inclusion for the populace.

The new platform launched alongside GetriSave, promised a big boost in ease of fund transfer, bills payment, loan accessibility, savings and transaction rewards.

The Chairman of the bank, Olutosin Bamiduro, while speaking at the launch, said customers who download GetriPay on Google Play and Apple Store would use same login details for GetriSave to experience the best of banking with unique speed.

According to him, “For the record, we are here to revolutionise digital banking with amazing rewards for our customers and we will prove this to Nigerians.

“On GetriPay, our customers have numerous benefits which include instant sign-up bonus, charge-free cable subscription payment, whooping cash-back on every airtime purchase and free physical ATM cards with no withdrawal charge on all Zenith Bank ATMs and three free withdrawals on other banks’ ATM.

“Customers would also enjoy 15 free transfers monthly to any Nigerian banks alongside free fund transfers from accumulated points.

”With GetriSave, anyone can achieve their saving goals and earn up to 13% interest with our different packages. We also give loyalty rewards on savings every 30 days.”

The PatrickGold Micro Finance Bank,

licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and with deposits insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDDC), has as its partners Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc, Interswitch, Zenith Bank and Flutterwave, among others.