Kogi Acting CJ Sets up Six-Man Complaints Committee

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to ensure smooth, efficient and speedy administration of justice in the Kogi State judiciary, the state acting Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, has set up a six-man Committee on Complaints on Promotions, Appointments and Seniority.

Justice Majebi disclosed this while speaking during the inauguration of the six-man committee at the state High Court premises in Lokoja last weekend.

According to the acting Chief Judge, the committee is expected to receive complaints from aggrieved members of staff of the high court over issues relating to appointments, promotions and seniority.

The six-man committee is also mandated to investigate the complaints received on such matters and to make appropriate recommendations as may be considered necessary.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, the Chairman, Justice Alaba Omoloye Ajileye, congratulated Justice Majebi on his appointment as the acting Chief Judge of Kogi State.

He lauded Justice Majebi for starting well, noting that he has commenced on a promising note and giving everyone hope that the state judiciary will be great again.

Ajileye assured the CJ of the commitment and support of his brother Judges to join hands with him to move the state high court forward.

He commended the acting Chief Judge for setting up the Council of Judges to oversee the affairs of the state high court, describing him as a trailblazer, “setting a precedent in the annals of the history of the Nigerian judiciary.

“You have shifted from the paradigm of exclusiveness to one of exclusivity.”

Justice Ajileye, however, thanked the acting Chief Judge on behalf of himself and members of the committee for the opportunity afforded them to serve, assuring him that the committee will work hard to ensure it submit the report within the time stipulated.

Members of the Committee on Complaints on Promotions, Appointments and Seniority are Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye (chairman), Justice Esther Haruna, Dr. Mohammed Tanko, Mr. Jibril Mohammed Anibasa (secretary) ,Badru Abdulgani, and Mr. Emmanuel Waniko.