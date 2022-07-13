Irate Mob Kill Etsu Nupe’s Farm Chief Security Officer

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

An ex soldier and the Chief Security Officer of the Etsu Nupe’s Farm and 3 others have been killed in a communal clash that occured in Gbako local government area of Niger state between Saturday and Sunday.

Three others, among them the Chief Imam of Bramafu and a policeman sustained serious injuries as a result of the clash while no less than five vehicles and about 15 houses were damaged.

THISDAY gathered that the feud between the Bramafu and Ewugi, Dinari and Wantugi communities was over bumps constructed on the road that traversed the communities.

It was gathered that on Sallah day the people of Ewugi, Dinari and Wantugi approached those of Bramafu asking them to remove the bumps, which they claimed had hindered free movement of vehicles

According to the report, the Bramafu people promised to address the matter after the Eid- El Kabir festival only for some youths from the communities to storm Bramafu and started to forcefully remove the bomps.

It was said that a clash later ensued between the communities, leading to the death of two people from Ewugi .

Angered by the death of their kinsmen, THISDAY learnt that no less than 200 villagers stormed Bramafu to avenge the death of those that died the previous day.

It was in the altercation between the mob and the youth from Bramafu that the Etsu Nupe’s Farm chief security officer was killed and many others injured.

According to reports, all efforts by the police to quell the uprising was abortive until several property, including houses, water tanks and boreholes were destroyed.

The case was reported to the Etsu Nupe Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar who directed the three communities to take responsibility for the damages to property since they were the aggressors.

According to a reliable palace source, the Etsu Nupe also directed the three communities to find a way to appease the family of those killed and if they were dissatisfied with his judgement they can go to court.

As at the time of filing this report on Tuesday evening, leaders of the communities were still at the Police Area Commander’s Office in Bida.

Calls made to the State Commissioner for Internal Security Mr Emmanuel Umar for confirmation of the incident were not responded to.

The Police in Minna could also not be reached for comments on the issue.