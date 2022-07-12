  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Port Harcourt Disco Gets New MD

Nigeria | 14 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Dr. Benson Uwheru has been appointed as the new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc.

Uwheru succeeded the former MD of the company, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa, who has been appointed to manage the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

In a statement issued yesterday by the PHED Head of Corporate Communications, John Anonyai, the new development was sequel to the recent restructuring of five DisCos in Nigeria.

He disclosed that a new board has been constituted for the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc following the restructuring.

The new board members, according to Anonyai, are Iboroma Akpana, chairman of the board; Emmanuel Okotete, Eyo Ekpo, Ismaila Shuaibu, and Alex Okoh, who represents the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE). All the appointments took immediate effect.

Anonyai further disclosed that: “Until his appointment at PHED, Uwheru was a partner at Ernst and Young, a Banking and Capital Market sector leader for West Africa. He has extensive experience in leadership, corporate governance, strategy, risk management and compliance.

“Uwheru’s cardinal pillars of management are trust, healthy competition, commitment, accepting responsibility and focusing on result.”

