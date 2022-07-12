Banyana Blow as Kgatlana Ruled out of WAFCON  2022

Banyana Banyana suffered a massive injury blow after forward Thembi Kgatlana was ruled out of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco yesterday.

Kgatlana sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon in the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana’s group C match against Botswana on Sunday and had to be stretched off the pitch in the 69th minute. She had to undergo an MRI scan which confirmed the extent of the injury yesterday.

Banyana Banyana physician, Dr Rodney Mokoka, confirmed the injury and said the player will return to South Africa for an operation.

“Thembi Kgatlana sustained a complete rupture of the left Achilles tendon against Botswana, which was confirmed by the MRI scan this morning. Unfortunately, she will be out for the whole Wafcon 2022 tournament and she is due for an operation back home in South Africa,” Mokoka told www.safa.netyesterday.

“Post operation healing will be guided by certain milestones that we have to achieve. Of course, a comprehensive functional rehabilitation programme will be in place for her but the quicker we achieve those milestones, the quicker she will be back in the field of play.”

Dr Mokoka also gave an update on Jermaine Seoposenwe, who also did not finish the game against Botswana due to an injury.

“Jermain Seoposenwe sustained a soft tissue injury of the ankle against Botswana. She is doing well and will be available for training tomorrow [on Tuesday].”

Banyana Banyana return to action on Thursday when they face Tunisia in the quarterfinal of the WAFCON at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat.