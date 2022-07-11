SDG: Allianz to Commit N11m on Youth Employability Programme 

Ebere Nwoji

Global Insurance giant, Allianz, has said that it will channel part of its Social Impact Fund towards supporting youth employability in Nigeria as part of effort to implement Sustainability Development Goals (SDG 8) across the globe.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive officer Allianz Nigeria, Adeolu Adewunmi-Zer, who stated this at a media parley in Lagos said the insurance conglomerate has set aside 28,000 Euros (N11.820 million) under its Social Impact Fund to support youth employability in Nigeria.

Adewumi-Zer, who spoke as a special guest at the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) in Lagos, said within the next three years, Allianz would provide differently-abled persons with digital skills that would enhance their ability to earn a living.

This donation, she said, would be made from the Allianz Social impact Fund, which was dedicated to the implementation of Sustainability Development Goal (SDG 8) in many countries around the globe.

She said SDG 8 recognises the importance of sustained economic growth and high levels of economic productivity for the creation of well-paid quality jobs, as well as resource efficiency in consumption and production.

She said in Nigeria, the SOS Children’s Village would benefit from the fund aimed at strengthening holistic youth development with the view to building an interactive inclusive society.

She said already SOS Children’s Village and Allianz were collaborating to promote youth employability and this had translated to Allianz making an additional donation to the SOS Children’s Village in Nigeria this year.

He added, “As part of social impact project, Allianz Nigeria employees volunteer annually to join World Clean-up Day. In 2021, over 100 employees across Nigeria picked up waste and gabage on a stretch of seven kilometres each in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Benin cities.”

Adewumi, said Allianz was a forward looking company which cared for the future of its employees through its employee-focussed initiatives aimed at fostering team spirit, bonding and creativity through Cultural Day engagement activities.

She said in terms of business, Allianz was a global brand and had built reputation worldwide and would do everything possible to protect that reputation.

She said the firm had come to Nigeria for Continuous selling of generic products and for development of new products especially for small and medium enterprises to ensure their business survival and continuity.