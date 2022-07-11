Monarchs Urged to Engage Hunters, Vigilance Group to Fight Insecurity in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Following the growing level of insecurity in Edo State with the recent kidnapping and killing of a reverend father, the Acting Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has given marching orders to all traditional rulers across the state to engage local hunters and vigilantes to flush out criminals herders in all the forests in the state.

Shaibu gave the marching order after an emergency security meeting with traditional rulers, opinion leaders and security agencies in the state.

Part of the resolutions, which was made available to journalists on Sunday, also directed heads of the 18 local government councils in the state to provide stipends and other needed resources to the vigilante and hunters on a monthly basis to comb the forests and flush out the suspected criminals.

He said that traditional rulers would henceforth be held responsible for any act of kidnapping and terrorism that occurred in their domain.

Other parts of the resolutions read: “That everybody currently residing in any forest in Edo State in the guise of camping should vacate such areas with immediate effect. The acting governor mandated all acting local governments’ chairmen to use all the security apparatus including the police, army, vigilante groups, hunters and others to forcefully remove any airing groups or individuals within the next 10 days.

“That henceforth, any traditional ruler and village head that have collected money from any herdsmen, and therefore permitting any form of camping or grazing in any Edo State forest should refund such money and ask the herdsmen to leave with immediate effect.”

The resolution also stated that after 10 days from the day of the meeting, traditional rulers would be held responsible for kidnappings in their areas.