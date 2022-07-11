  • Wednesday, 13th July, 2022

Feto Maternal Medicine Specialists Meet

The Association of Feto Maternal Medicine Specialists of Nigeria  has been enjoined to uphold professional ethics and uphold highest standards of subspecialist practice.  The Chairman 5th Scientific Conference Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the association, Dr Femi Oloyede,   made the call in a statement, which also announced the 2022 annual general meeting of the association.

According to him,  “ the theme for 2022 annual general meeting of AFEMSON is ‘The Placenta : Exploring the fetal maternal nexus’ and the conference is slated to hold between July 13 to 16, 2022  in Abeokuta, Ogun State.”

 Oloyede further added that the conference shall feature scientific  papers presentations by various foreign and national   experts on modern practice on fetal medicine, such as placenta ultrasonography, nuchal translucency scan and umbilical artery Doppler scan.

Some of the international speakers expected are:  Prof. Dilly Anumba from UK, Dr Shady Saleem from Egypt, Dr from Belgium and  National speakers are : Prof Femi Kuti (Ife), Bose Afolabi (LUTH), Jamilu Tukur (Katsina), and Hadiza Galadanci (Kano)

The  Governor of Ogun state,  Prince Dapo Abiodun  is expected to declare open the conference and AGM while Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tomi Coker,  is the keynote speaker.

