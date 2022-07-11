Experts Advocate Cross-Industry Synergy to Solve Waste Management Challenges 

Oluchi Chibuzor

For the country to solve its waste management challenges, experts have advocated the need for a cross-collaboration effort among various stakeholders in the industry.

According to them, a robust effort and strategy play an important role in instilling values in the system and thereby aid in combating climate change, reducing the volume of waste being sent to landfills and the misuse of tyres for social vices.

Disclosing this in Lagos, at an event that heralded a change of name for the firm from Freetown Waste Management Recycle Limited to FREEE Recycle Limited, the Managing Director,Mrs. Ifedolapo Runsewe, said they are poised to solve improper disposal of tyres worldwide.

According to her, as a pioneer player in the waste tyre recycling and manufacturing industry in Nigeria, “we tasked ourselves with developing an innovative operational structure and a strategic plan that would meet our stakeholders needs, product quality, customer needs and profitability aspirations.

“Today, Freetown Waste operates a 5 acre state-of-the-art Tyre recycling, Rubber Mat making and Tile Manufacturing facility at Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State. We currently have an installed tile production capacity of 400m2 per day and a mat production capacity of 3200m2 per day. Additionally.

“Freetown Waste has maintained a reputation as an organization that is fully compliant with the relevant regulatory laws in Nigeria. We have successfully acquired all relevant permits and licenses including our Pioneer Status Certificate from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Production Day Certificate & Manufacturer’s Certificate from the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment. Our pioneer status allows a tax break of up to three years.”

Runsewe, whose firm operates a five million dollars facility noted that they actively contribute to the reduction of environmental pollution caused by inappropriate disposal of waste and thereby utilising it to create economic value in Nigeria.

She maintained that their recycling operation has a direct impact on the environment through the prevention of CO₂ emission, from burning discarded tyres and the implied impacts on emissions from landfills.