MUSON School of Music Graduates 30

Funmi Ogundare

The Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), School of Music, yesterday, graduated 30 diploma students, just as the Director of MTN Foundation, Mr. Dennis Okoro called on teachers to make their classrooms learner-centred.

The graduation was a partnership between the MUSON and MTN Foundation which awarded scholarships to students to study various programs such as piano, voice, clarinet, alto saxophone, percussion, organ, guitar, trumpet, among others, in the school.

Speaking at the 2022 graduation ceremony, held at the Muson Centre, Lagos, Okoro noted that the styles of teaching should change and that teachers should emphasise more on skills and creativity, critical thinking and collaboration rather than certificate.

According to him,” when students come to you, develop a relationship with them in the classroom and guide them in a way that will make them succeed rather than certification.”

He admonished the graduands not to be discouraged as they go into the society as trained musicians, but to stick to their quality and develop inter and intra personal relationships with others to achieve success.

“It is not the end of your education, you are only exposed to what music would be, it is up to you to take it to the heights,” he said.

Chairman, Board of Trustees ( BoT), MUSON, Mr Louis Mbanefo also admonished the graduands to give back to the community and the school by passing on the skills they have learnt.

” You have distinguished yourselves and shown your talents, do not fall prey of Nigeria device of complacency, materialism and anti-intellectualism. Every musician must put hours into practice and make your music come alive. You must develop a tune that is pleasant to the ears and read books as voraciously as you can.”

The Director, School of Music, Princess Banke Ademola expressed excitement that the school has taken possession of new musical instruments to enhance teaching, learning and development of the students.

She said any venture that must be profitable has to go through the crucible that will prepare one for the challenges ahead, while expressing excitement about the student’s academic success.

She charged them to be enterprising but cautious, adding,” embrace opportunities, but don’t look for money at the expense of morals. Keep your eyes on the goals and not things that will ruin you.”

Prizes and awards were given out to students who stood out during the programme.