Glo Felicitates with Muslims

Foremest digital services company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the 2022 Eid-El-Kabir festival, urging them to celebrate with love and abide by the teachings of the Holy Quran.

In a press statement released in Lagos yesterday, Globacom enjoined Muslims to use the festive period to pray for the unity and development of the country, and to put the teachings of Prophet Mohamed  on peace  into practice.

“We rejoice with the Muslim Ummah as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran,” the company said.

Globacom advised them to celebrate moderately and also imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience as demonstrated by Prophet Ibraheem who submitted by sacrificing his son in obedience to the will of God, a supreme act of faith which Eid-El-Kabir represents. 

The company stated further that, “It is a season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness.  We must use this season to remember to care for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper.”

Whilst wishing all Muslim faithful a very happy Eid-El-Kabir celebration, Globacom promised to continue to provide high quality service to help Nigerians connect throughout the season and beyond.

