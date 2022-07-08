Visioniers Set to Rock the Airwaves with ‘Dangote’

Vanessa Obioha

Weynom McDavid, the winner of the ‘Hit the Note’ musical competition, and some of the contestants on the talent hunt show have teamed up to drop a single titled, ‘Dangote.’

McDavid; second runner-up, Gabriel Okoh; and Martha Ugwu all went home with recording contracts and other prizes. Other contestants include Odekunle Precious and Wisdom Tamaramkuro. They have since fused themselves to form a group, Visioniers, and are upbeat about their new single titled ‘Dangote’.

According to the group, ‘Dangote’ is aimed at encouraging youths to go for the best because the success story of the man, Aliko Dangote, the CEO of Dangote Group, serves as an encouragement to Nigerian youths while urging them to turn away from social vices associated with youths.

McDavid, who went home with a N4 million music deal, said that he was overwhelmed with what the organiser, MkeyVison, an entertainment and recording label, has done for his career and he wants to show his appreciation by doing something that would benefit the members of the public.