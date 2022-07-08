The Art, A flambouyant 5-star Business Boutique Hotel Berths in Lagos

Mary Nnah

Determined to contribute to the development of the tourism and hospitality industry in Nigeria, a prestigious 5-Star boutique Art-Deco hotel, The Art Hotel, Lagos is set to officially open its doors to welcome guests to a distinct kind of luxury hospitality on July 11th, 2022.

Located in the heart of Victoria Island, The Art Hotel, designed with keen attention to detail, and the first of its kind hotel, will offer unmatched hospitality experiences in Nigeria’s commercial hub as the “art-tainment” atmosphere makes the hotel a travel enthusiast’s home away from home.

The Art Hotel is a magnificent edifice characterised by contemporary art installations primarily from one of the most prominent Art Galleries in West Africa, the Nike Art Gallery.

The boutique hotel is also adorned with curated art pieces from notable Nigerian artists by the likes of Peju Alatishe, Ndidi Emefele, Tola Aliki, Sanusi Olatunji, and Nike and Tola Wewe, Bolaji Ogunwo, to name a few.

Commenting on the forthcoming unveiling, the Chief Executive Officer of the Art Hotel, Tunji Abdul, said, “After a challenging five-year planning and development process, we are delighted and honoured to be opening our doors to the general public as we have positioned ourselves to meet the growing demand of the business community, art lovers, and The Explorers.”

“We will offer an unmatched hospitality experience while aiming to serve our unique guests. Our vision is to become the leading provider of differentiated, boutique Art-Deco hotels in key cities worldwide, starting with Lagos”, he added.

Developed by Dreamspaces Development Limited along with a team of exceptional experts from the hospitality industry, the hotel is set to endear its guests to wonderful staycations with a refreshing ambiance and excellent service.

The Art Hotel boasts of impressive state-of-the-art amenities, including conference and meeting rooms, a standard Gym, a posh lobby with a 6-story glass ceiling atrium that enhances natural lights, an art lounge gallery, a rooftop swimming pool, a cloud terrace restaurant, and the Mist Restaurant and lounge.

The lavishly decorated rooms pay homage to the traditional Oniru ruling house in Lagos, with the Duke Standard rooms, Duke Superior Rooms, Prince Deluxe Suites, and Emperor Suites. The hotel has bridged the gap between indigenous culture and contemporary creativity.

The Art Hotel has the perfect combination of pristine hues and a vibrant selection of artistic furnishings to give a balanced touch of simplicity and sophistication. It is an experience destined to capture guests’ minds from the moment they walk in, making it even more memorable and delightful.

For reservations email info@arthotelng.com or visit www.arthotelng.com and @art.hotelng on Instagram for more Information.