‘IBEDC Losses N50m to Vandalism Every Month’

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has disclosed that the company losing over N50million every month to vandals through stolen cables, damaged transformers, and other network infrastructure.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), IBEDC, John Ayodele who disclosed this decried the spate of vandalism within its network, stressing that activities of vandals is beginning to cripple power distribution to its esteemed customers.

He noted that unknown civilians and armed men cladded in Police and Civil Defense uniforms, carted away IBEDC 33kV underground cables at Mokola Round-about in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, “The stolen cables feed Agodi Injection Substation, where Government House, the State Secretariat, Agodi and majority of Bodija area and thousands of other urban customers are serviced.

“This means the economic power and livelihood of these people have been grossly disrupted, as we are incapacitated by the stolen cables to meet the supply demand. And this is just one of the various instances of the nefarious activities of vandals within our franchise.”

He appealed to IBEDC customers to jealously guard electrical installations within their environments to avoid being plunged into unexpected darkness, as the company cannot afford to replace any vandalized installations for now.

“We implore all residents and Customers to report any act suspected to be vandalism to the nearest Police Station, Civil Defence and the Department of State Service. IBEDC does not operate late nights and all activities that occur after 8pm should be suspected and reported accordingly”, he said.

