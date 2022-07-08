CAN Endorses Gadzama for NBA ElectionOnyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed support for the candidacy of Joe Gadzama for the presidential election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).



Gadzama, paid a courtesy visit to CAN during the National Executive Committee meeting held in Ibadan, to solicit for the organisation’s support.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, stated that CAN took the decision because of the regular support given to the organisation especially in the quest to exempt churches from the controversial Company’s Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

CAN President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle urged Christian lawyers to support Gadzama’s bid to become next NBA president

The statement said: “The Association then resolved to be praying for his success and asked the General Secretary to convey its decision to the Christian Lawyers’ Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON).



“Thus in a letter of 1 July, 2022, written to the leadership of the Christian Lawyers’ Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) and signed by the General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Bade Daramola, the Association urges the Fellowship to adopt Gadzama as their candidate for the NBA President in the coming election.

“He (Gadzama) has solicited for CAN’s support and we have accepted and adopted him as the candidate for the election. We hereby request you to adopt him as your candidate as well.



“You may recall that, Joe Gadzama is that one man that rendered unequivocal services to the Christian body in Nigeria and the time has come for us to reciprocate this gesture of his,” the CAN’s General Secretary stated.

“Gadzama is the lead Counsel for CAN in the suit filed against the CAC calling for the exemption of churches from the public institutions that the government can be monitoring and supervising,” it said.