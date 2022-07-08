  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Buhari Arrives Daura for Sallah Celebrations

*Due back in Abuja Thursday 

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari, who left Abuja this evening has arrived his country home in Daura, Katsina State, for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations.

According to a statement issued Friday by his spokesman, the President’s official plane, NAF1, touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm, and  was received by the State Governor, Hon Aminu  Masari and other senior state government officials. 

On arrival in Daura, the President was received by the Emir, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other District Heads. 

 President Buhari, who is home with members of his family, will return after the celebrations to Abuja on Thursday.

