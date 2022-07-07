NCC Moves to Take Broadband to Underserved Communities 

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has assured Nigerians that the grass root communities and the underserved population of the country will not be left out of the national broadband plan when the implementation comes to fruition.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, gave the assurance while speaking in Lagos at a session, which discussed the critical issue of financial inclusion expected to be facilitated by a robust infrastructure deployment for broadband availability.

Danbatta said the Commission was mindful of the infrastructure gaps in the country and therefore, committed to driving national digital economy to the grassroots.

“As a Commission, we have a mandate to ensure availability of universal access to telecom services irrespective of circumstances and location of Nigerians and other users in Nigeria,” Danbatta said.

Danbatta who was represented by Freda Bruce-Bennet of the Digital Economy Department of the NCC, reiterated the Commission’s focus in supporting the quest for financial inclusion through provision of robust infrastructure such as broadband.

At the event hosted by Oriental News Nigeria, an online news organisation, at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos, which focused on: “Engaging with Critical Grassroots Groups to Develop Effective Financial Inclusion Initiatives”, Bruce-Bennet, said the Commission has been at the forefront of driving technology platforms required to drive increased access to financial services by all and sundry.

She cited the current implementation of an open access model (Infraco licensing) for deployment of broadband infrastructure in the six geopolitical zones, as well as Lagos, which enjoys a special status within telecom ecosystem, as one of the strategies adopted by the Commission to ensure a robust infrastructure deployments that will support many platforms that can accelerate financial inclusion.

At the event, the Chairman, Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Uju Ogubunka, applauded the Commission for its regulatory efforts in creating an enabling environment for digitised financial inclusion.