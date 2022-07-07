  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

Joint Security Operatives Rescue Kidnapped Catholic Priests Rescued in Edo

Nigeria | 36 seconds ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The two Catholic priests, Rev. Fr. Udo Peter of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Uromi, and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh of St Joseph Retreat Centre Ugboha, who were kidnapped on Saturday night in Edo, have been rescued by a joint security operatives.

The clerics, who were rescued in the early hours of yesterday  were brought to the Edo State Government House, where they were received by the state Acting Governor, Philip Shaibu.

According to the Chief Press Secretary (CPC) to the acting Governor, Musa Ebomhiana, the rescue operation was carried out by joint security force.

He noted that no ransom was paid and that the acting governor commended the security operatives for the swift response.

He said: “I can confirm that the clerics have been released and they were brought to the Government House where  they were received by the acting governor who was elated to see them.

“He commended the security operatives for the rescue operation and urged them to keep up the good job and rid the state of criminals,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.