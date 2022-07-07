Joint Security Operatives Rescue Kidnapped Catholic Priests Rescued in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The two Catholic priests, Rev. Fr. Udo Peter of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Uromi, and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh of St Joseph Retreat Centre Ugboha, who were kidnapped on Saturday night in Edo, have been rescued by a joint security operatives.

The clerics, who were rescued in the early hours of yesterday were brought to the Edo State Government House, where they were received by the state Acting Governor, Philip Shaibu.

According to the Chief Press Secretary (CPC) to the acting Governor, Musa Ebomhiana, the rescue operation was carried out by joint security force.

He noted that no ransom was paid and that the acting governor commended the security operatives for the swift response.

He said: “I can confirm that the clerics have been released and they were brought to the Government House where they were received by the acting governor who was elated to see them.

“He commended the security operatives for the rescue operation and urged them to keep up the good job and rid the state of criminals,” he added.