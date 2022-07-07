  • Thursday, 7th July, 2022

Eid-El Kabir: Bauchi FRSC Deploys 987 Personnel

Latest | 42 seconds ago

Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to deploy a total of 987 personnel for the 2022 Eid-el- Kabir special patrol to ensure an accident-free celebration.

The Bauchi Sector Commander, Mr. Yusuf Abdullahi, who stated this in Bauchi yesterday, said that the 987 personnel comprised of regular, special marshals and First Road Traffic Corps  Respondents (FRTCR) from five major routes in and out of Bauchi State.

Abdullahi also stated that the command would deploy six ambulances; 10 patrol vehicles; one heavy-duty tow truck; two power bikes mainly for highway surveillance, speed control patrol as well as alert motorists of obstructions and failed part of highways.

“Communication equipment will be put at its optimum level while interconnectivity will be accorded the desired attention as all other sister security agencies’ networks are all connected for prompt response and synergy for the hitch-free Salah festival. The free toll No. is 122 and 112 which remains updated.

“Health service providers are also in collaboration with the command to provide prompt services to RTC victims to curtail fatality to that effect, two roadside clinics to manage RTC victims and the immediate community has been established.

“All the station offices in the 20 local government areas of the state are fully activated to ensure prompt response to road traffic issues as well as clear obstructions, RTC. PE and traffic control while five help areas to be positioned on all routes in and out of Bauchi have been created,” the commander stated.

Yusuf said that operations activities would remain 24/7 throughout the seven days of the operations even as he reminded road users that the Bara-Gombe Road is undergoing rehabilitation hoping to be completed very soon and opened for use but the alternative route has been announced to ensure safe travels.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.