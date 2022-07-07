Eid-El Kabir: Bauchi FRSC Deploys 987 Personnel

Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to deploy a total of 987 personnel for the 2022 Eid-el- Kabir special patrol to ensure an accident-free celebration.

The Bauchi Sector Commander, Mr. Yusuf Abdullahi, who stated this in Bauchi yesterday, said that the 987 personnel comprised of regular, special marshals and First Road Traffic Corps Respondents (FRTCR) from five major routes in and out of Bauchi State.

Abdullahi also stated that the command would deploy six ambulances; 10 patrol vehicles; one heavy-duty tow truck; two power bikes mainly for highway surveillance, speed control patrol as well as alert motorists of obstructions and failed part of highways.

“Communication equipment will be put at its optimum level while interconnectivity will be accorded the desired attention as all other sister security agencies’ networks are all connected for prompt response and synergy for the hitch-free Salah festival. The free toll No. is 122 and 112 which remains updated.

“Health service providers are also in collaboration with the command to provide prompt services to RTC victims to curtail fatality to that effect, two roadside clinics to manage RTC victims and the immediate community has been established.

“All the station offices in the 20 local government areas of the state are fully activated to ensure prompt response to road traffic issues as well as clear obstructions, RTC. PE and traffic control while five help areas to be positioned on all routes in and out of Bauchi have been created,” the commander stated.

Yusuf said that operations activities would remain 24/7 throughout the seven days of the operations even as he reminded road users that the Bara-Gombe Road is undergoing rehabilitation hoping to be completed very soon and opened for use but the alternative route has been announced to ensure safe travels.