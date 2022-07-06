  • Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

Okorocha Gets Court’s Permission for Medical Trip Abroad 

Latest

By Alex Enumah

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, granted a request by former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, to travel abroad for medical attention.

Consequently, Justice Ekwo ordered the Registrar of the court to release Okorocha’s international passport deposited with the court to enable him embark on the medical trip.

The judge gave the order while ruling in an application argued by Okorocha’s lawyer, Mr Ola Olanipekun (SAN), who disclosed that the former governor has been having health challenges of recent and would require medical attention outside Nigeria. 

The senior lawyer argued that Okorocha, now a senator representing Imo West in the Senate, will not abuse the order and return to the country for his trial.

Although, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) represented by Mr Chile Okoroma had showed some apprehension, but the court however, stated that the request would be granted with a caveat. 

Justice Ekwo accordingly, ordered Okorocha to return the passport to the court registrar not later than three days of his arrival in the country.

In addition, Justice Ekwo held that Okorocha would be declared wanted if he attempts to abuse the favour granted him.

He subsequently fixed November 7 for trial. 

