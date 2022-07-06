Kwara Assembly Lifts Suspension Order on PDP Lawmaker, Agboola

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Kwara State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension placed on the member representing Ilorin South state constituency, Hon. Jimoh Raheem Agboola.

Agboola, the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in Assembly, was suspended from the Assembly for almost seven months after he was accused of contempt and abuse of privilege.

However, at the House of Assembly plenary yesterday, the Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu-Danladi, acknowledged and read a letter of apology from Agboola wherein he expressed readiness to make amends with all members and work for the progress and development of the state together.

The Speaker appreciated the remorse exhibited by Agboola.

The Assembly, however, in a unanimous vote, lifted the suspension order on Agboola.

Meanwhile, the members of the state House of Assembly have urged the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to give necessary support to the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo, towards the deployment of the recently recruited Constabulary Police for surveillance, intelligence and other policing services in line with the original objectives of the scheme.

In a resolution of the Assembly yesterday, the Assembly also called on the traditional rulers in the state to assist the government to checkmate the incursion of strangers into their domain through sensitisation of the local population on the need for prompt report of strange movements.

The Assembly also screened and confirmed the five commissioner nominees submitted to them for confirmation by the state governor.

The affected nominees confirmed are: Mr. Agbaje Wahab Femi-Offa; Afolabi- Oshatimehin Adenike Harriet-Ifelodun; Akaje Ibrahim-Ilorin West; Dr. Afees Abolore Alabi-Ilorin East, and Gidado Lateef Alakawa – Asa.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the Assembly to communicate the confirmation to the governor immediately after the day’s proceedings.