  • Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Chinese in Kwara

Nigeria | 57 seconds ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of one of its personnel and the abduction of a Chinese expatriate in Shao, Moro local government area of the state by unknown gunmen.

The spokesman of the police command, Okasanmi Ajayi said the incident happened on Sunday.

THISDAY checks revealed  that the   gunmen struck  at a quarry site in Shao town, killing one mobile police officer and abducting a Chinese expatriate in the process.

A source,  which claimed anonymity, said that the gunmen burnt the car they used for the operation and disappeared into thin air.

“ One police inspector was killed while a Chinese was abducted in Shao three days ago(Sunday) ,” Okasanmi stated.

He added that:” The command is working round the clock to get the victim rescued and perpetrators apprehended.

“The  commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has set up a special investigation team to investigate the matter.” 

