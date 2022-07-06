  • Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

Breaking: Explosion, Gunfire, as Bandits Attack Kuje Prison

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Residents of Kuje Area Council confirmed last night that there were explosions and sporadic gunfire around Kuje Prison.

The Kuje medium prison facility came under attack about 10:20 pm when what  was  suspected to be a  high calibre bomb went off followed by two more explosions and the ensuing  sporadic gunfire that sent residents scampering for safety.

Although there was no official confirmation yet, it was suspected that terrorists had launched a ferocious attack on the prison which triggered a fire-fight with security forces.

The Kuje Correctional Center has had a history of terrorists launching attacks to free colleagues detained there or serving prison sentence.

A staff of the prison reportedly confirmed the attack saying the attackers came from the back of the prison.

A security report issued earlier had alerted the prison officials of possible attacks of the medium prison.

A resident, who spoke anonymously told THISDAY that there was sustained gunfire that lasted for sometime.

“Yes. There were gunshots that lasted for a long time but it is reduced now”, he said.

