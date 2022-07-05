PVC:Kwara Stakeholders Want  Public Holiday for Workers

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Governor of Kwara State, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been urged to declare a public holiday to enable civil and public servants in the state to collect, replace or transfer their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and be able to vote for the electoral candidates of their choice during the next elections.

A Chieftain of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State, Mr. Abdul-Rahoof Bello-làbeLàbe said yesterday that the declaration of the public holiday for civil servants and other stakeholders to collect their PVCs would boost electoral success in the state.

He said that, the opportunity would also assist the people to get their permanent voters cards to elect the leaders of their choice that would add more values to the society.