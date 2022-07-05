Mesotho Group to Unveil Africa’s Biggest Market in Abuja in 2023

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Kugbo International Market projected as Africa’s biggest market will be delivered towards the end of next year.

The project developer and the Managing Director Mesotho Group Limited (MGL), Jerry Joseph Damara, disclosed this at a meeting with the foreign investors from Italy collaborating with the Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) on infrastructure in the FCT.

Damara said the project, which is nestled on a hilly terrain off the Abuja- Keffi Road will address the question of infrastructure in the FCT and provide employment upon completion.

The market is built from grant provided by the European Union. It will use renewable energy like solar, wind and water. Also, all its generated wastes would be recycled and turned it into reuseable energy.

The Kugbo International Market will spread across a 13-hectare parcel of land.

According to the project developer, 90 percent of the work has been completed on the first phase of the project on an area covering 7.5 hectares of land.

The construction work started in August last year after the approval of the Development and Control to commence work was granted.

“We are at the stage of asphalting and we have finished all the drainages. The site is safe,” Damara said.

The market has lock-up shops, warehouses, banking halls, cold rooms, open stores, duplex shops and restaurants.

According to Damara, 27 blocks of 60 shops are under construction while about four blocks have advanced to the roofing stage including five blocks of building at the decking level. The remaining ones are out of DPC.

“I can assure you that the Kugbo International Market will be one of a kind in entire Africa when it is delivered and we still talking about Phase One of the project. It is a world-class facility that will provide memorable shopping experience. It is an informal market for both the rich and low profile people. We have the administrative area, a service area and a car park for over 500 vehicles. In addition to modern toilets, fire service facilities and a round the clock security manned by Police and civil defence,” Damara said.

He added that the duplex shops will stuff cosmetics and other accessories.