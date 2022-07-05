  • Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

Katsina Shuts down 69 Healthcare Facilities over Insecurity 

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has shut down not less than 69 primary healthcare centres across the frontline local government areas of the state over the prevailing nefarious activities of terrorists.

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya, disclosed this Tuesday in an interview with journalists in Katsina.

He said the affected primary healthcare facilities are located in different hard-to-reach communities in Jibia, Safana, Batsari, Faskari, Sabuwa and other frontline local government areas of the state.

He added that the rampaging terrorists had set ablaze two recently renovated primary healthcare centres in Batsari Local Government, saying insecurity had significantly affected healthcare delivery in the state.

He said: “Some of the facilities especially in those compromised local government areas have a challenge accessing them. For example, we renovated two facilities in Batsari but they were attacked and burnt by bandits.

“Right now, about 69 facilities are closed down in Jibia, Safana, Batsari, Sabuwa, Faskari and other LGAs due to insecurity and we had some of our staff that were kidnapped but later on they were released.

“Another challenge is that almost every week, we receive requests from our staff, especially females, that they should be moved from those areas to either Katsina, Batagarawa or Kaita. These are the issues that we are fencing.”

He, however, said the state government had perfected plans to recruit 272 health workers to tackle the problem of manpower besetting the health sector in the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.