Kaduna Guber: APC Retains Muslim-Muslim Ticket

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani has picked Dr. Hadiza Balarabe,

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy, as his running mate.

Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, announced this in a statement he shared on his Twitter handle yesterday. He said after consultations with stakeholders he has decided to pick the deputy governor as his running mate.

According to him, Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as deputy governor which endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the state.

Sani called on the good people of Kaduna state to support the choice of the deputy governor as his running mate.The statement titled “H.E. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe is my running mate,”, reads:

“After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, I am happy to announce that have picked Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

“Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has contributed immensely to the

giant strides recorded by the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s

administration in infrastructure and human capital

development.

“Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as Deputy Governor which has endeared

her to the critical stakeholders in the State.

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna

State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa

Balarabe as my running mate.

“I also enjoin them coming

out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming

2023 general election. Your mandate in 2023 will enable

us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna state.

“Together, we are determined to make the State a reference point for good and responsive governance.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Isa Ashiru, who is also Muslim from the Northern part of the state, recently picked Dr. John Ayuba, a Christian from the Southern part of the state as his running mate.

One of the leading candidates for the governorship race, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) is yet to announce his running mate.

In 2019, Governor Nasir El-Rufai won the election on a Muslim-Muslim ticket when he picked Dr. Balarabe as his running mate, defeating his main opponent, Hon. Ashiru of the PDP who ran with Hon. Sunday Katung from Southern Kaduna.