  • Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

Buhari Renews Saratu Umar’s Five-year Tenure as CEO of NIPC

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Hajiya Saratu A. Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for another five-year term.

The re-appointment which is with immediate effect was contained in a release issued Wednesday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, in the short period of her service as Executive Secretary, Umar transformed the NIPC into a world-class investment agency and minimized revenue leakages, saving the country N500 billion, for which she received a commendation from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC). 

 Umar, who was first appointed to the position in July, 2014, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and an MBA in Finance and Banking. 

She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.

She is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.