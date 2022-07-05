Buhari Renews Saratu Umar’s Five-year Tenure as CEO of NIPC

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Hajiya Saratu A. Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for another five-year term.

The re-appointment which is with immediate effect was contained in a release issued Wednesday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, in the short period of her service as Executive Secretary, Umar transformed the NIPC into a world-class investment agency and minimized revenue leakages, saving the country N500 billion, for which she received a commendation from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC).

Umar, who was first appointed to the position in July, 2014, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and an MBA in Finance and Banking.

She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.

She is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria.