Ariston Restates Commitment to Sustainable Comfort for Families

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Ariston, one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry, has restated its commitment to providing sustainable comfort for its customers by making available quality and energy-efficient products or solutions.

The Director, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Richmond Aguiar, stated this during the Country Manager forum with the media on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Aguiar noted that the company has consistently invested in research and development, leading to multiple advanced products with unique offerings.

According to him, each product features heat pumps for heating and solar efficient hybrid systems tailored to customer needs.

He disclosed that the Ariston range of products comes in water heating or heating form, including hybrid, powerflex and demand-response. He stated that the products are designed to make users enjoy complete comfort and ease in their daily life.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable and at ease in their daily life. To make this possible, we help families, and our professional partners find the best solution straightforwardly”, he said.

He further explained that the company boasts of requisite expertise that can deliver after-sale services in Nigeria of the highest professional standards, guaranteeing customers built-to-last high-performance solutions.

He explained that the company’s range of products is designed to improve people’s serenity and quality of life and help them make more responsible choices.

“At Ariston, we strive to anticipate proactively emerging customer needs by making state-of-the-art heating and hot water solutions accessible to all,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of Marketing, Ariston Group, Mr Habeeb Somoye, noted that the company takes pride in its ability to deliver quality and reliable products and solutions.

“We firmly believe in the dependability of our products and solutions. This comes from our commitment to use the best components and materials available and to certify the quality of each product through checks and tests completed before, during and after production.

“Our products are tested and have gone through a check to the extent that it requires no technical interventions in their first five years of service. We also get extra quality assurance certifications issued by reliable third-party organisations across the entire supply chain sector, ” Somoye said.

He described the Ariston brand as one that has continued to live true to its heritage as comfort and

care remain the driving force that has kept it entrenched in customers’ minds in all the markets where it operates.

“Thanks to our Italian origins and heritage, bringing comfort and caring for the home are in our DNA. This is reflected in our ability to face all challenges with optimism, confidence, and genuine warmth and elegance,” he said.

Ariston is the global expert of the heating and water heating industry. Ariston brings sustainable comfort to the homes of millions of families in the world every day, providing a wide range of solutions, characterized by enduring quality, high energy efficiency and iconic Italian style. Ariston is the leading and most international brand of Ariston Group, a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating, components and burners with 92 years of history. In 2021, Ariston Group reported a turnover of almost 2 billion euros and, including the Chromagen acquisition finalized in 2022, it has some of 8,000 employees, representative offices in 43 countries, 25 production sites and 26 research and development centers in 5 continents, selling solutions and services in about 150 countries around the world. Ariston Group has been listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021.