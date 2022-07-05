2023: Atiku ‘ll Never Win Adamawa, Say APC Stakeholders

Daji Sani in Yola

Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State have reiterated their commitment to go for house-to-house campaign to ensure that the APC wins all electives positions in the state in 2023.

The APC stakeholders under the auspices of the All Local Government Association of Nigeria (ALGON) during an engagement meeting with the party leader, Mallam Jamilu Yusuf, said they would work tirelessly to making sure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDPß) loses in the state.

According to them, they are proud members of the party, and have remained faithful to the party as grassroots mobilisers, and that their support for the party will push Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, to lose in Adamawa State despite his status as an indigene of the state.

They equally reiterated that the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru Binani, would give the incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, a sleepless night.

The APC stakeholders revealed how the PDP has become jittery of failure, “because of Binani, and have made an abruptly change of a running mate from male to female. “We are confident that Binani will beat Fintiri hands down in the election.”

The 21 local government chairmen had a discussion with the organiser of the meeting, Jamilu, who invited them to fashion out ways for the party to remain united for the coming 2023 general elections.

The party men vowed to remain committed as the foot soldiers to win the election.

The ALGON Chairman, who is also party Chairman of Girei LGA, Abubakar Audu, expressed worries that the last primaries were much beneficial to delegates who can hardly influence a single vote at the detriment of their commitment as the party’s foot soldiers were being relegated to the backdrop.

The LGA chairmen during the engagement, which was intended to foster unity and avert a looming crisis in the party, are confident that APC is having sellable candidates who are electable products more than any other party in the state.

Meanwhile, Jamilu added: “This time around, we are bringing Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the most trusted politician, and we want him to vote for our candidate,”

He enjoined them to always have constant meetings and brainstorm over matters to winning elections in 2023.