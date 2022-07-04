Osun 2022: Adeleke Unveils Agenda for Iwoland

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Candidate for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has pledged to make the repair of major roads in Iwoland a priority to ease the movement of people and goods as well as promote economic activities.

Adeleke gave the assurance at the weekend while addressing a mammoth crowd at a rally in Iwo, saying that he will work to ensure the needs of the people of Iwoland is met as governor.

Earlier before addressing the crowd, Senator Adeleke and top leaders of the party had paid homage to the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I.

He bemoaned the neglect of Iwoland by the All Progre-ssives Congress’ (APC) led government going by the poor conditions of infrastructures around in the area, saying that Iwoland is too important to have been left out in development consideration by the APC government.

“Let me assure the people of Iwoland that we will not play lip service to their needs, and this will see us fixing major roads and end the undeserved pains that users go through over them over the years. The people of Iwoland has endured enough pains, and by God grace, as your governor, I will make them go away by putting key roads in proper condition,” he said.

Senator Adeleke promised to locate a College of Communication in the Osun State University in Iwo, noting that this would improve options of students and also contribute to the economy of the ancient town.

He also promised to correct the damages done to the local councils administration by the Oyetola-led government “because the local governments are the closest to the people and as governor, we will recognise the important role they hold for our people and make sure they can serve them.”

Adeleke said that he would make the welfare and entitlements of workers and pensioners a first-line charge, noting that it is painful to see people who laboured for the state go home without their deserved entitlements.

“If Oyetola refused to pay workers’ salaries and pension arrears, be rest assured that we will pay it when we come to office. And know that as governor, you have a friend who will always ensure that whatever you’re due for, be it salary, gratuity or pension arrears, we will pay it because you deserve it,” he added.