NECO: No Examination on Sallah Day

* Grants one week examination free days to candidates

Laleye Dipo In Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said that candidates will not write any of its examinations on Saturday even as it has also granted one week test-free days to the candidates.

The Head of Information and Public Relations, Alhaji Azeez Sani, who disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Monday, said the clarification has become necessary to correct any information to the contrary.

Sani said the examination body is “conscious of the importance of religious festivals”, as such “has always made adequate provisions for such in fixing examination dates”.

“The Council has given a whole examination free week, beginning from Friday, 8th July to Wednesday, 13th July, 2022 in the on-going Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates to enable Muslim faithful have enough time to celebrate the festival,” Sani said.

The 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates commenced on 27th June, and will end on 12th August, 2022.