Firms Emerges TruthAfrique Mining Sector Impactful Entities

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO), and AGVision Mining Limited has emerged top of the list in a rating of the impact of mining sector stakeholders on the Nigerian economy.

The list of ten entities also has the KAM Industries Limited, Thor Explorations Limited, Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI), Women In Mining Nigeria (WIMIN), Dangote Group and two joint individuals – Geologist Saidu Uba Malami, Chairman of the Board of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and Dr Sanusi Mohammed, Executive Secretary-General of the African Iron and Steel Association (AISA).

The TRUTHAFRIQUE Communications, publishers of THE TRUTH Online, however said that no State government met the criteria for inclusion in the list.

Chairman, TRUTHAFRIQUE Communications, Mr. Francis Kadiri, while speaking on the sidelines of the event, Thursday in Abuja, hinted that the Special Projects Committee of THE TRUTH headed by Engr. Ben Nwude, a former President of the Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers reviewed efforts made by the governments of 36 States of the federation and resolved that none was satisfactory.

He said that state governments are not doing enough in the quest to jointly pursue the realisation of the Roadmap for Growth and Development of the Nigerian mining sector.

He called on States to collaborate with the federal government to realise set goals, and quoted a World Bank poverty assessment report titled, “A Better Future for All Nigerians: 2022 Nigeria Poverty Assessment,” as saying that the number of poor Nigerians is increasing, and it is projected to hit 95.1milloin in 2022.