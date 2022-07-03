Why Ronaldo is Leaving United this Summer Window

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Inability of Manchester United to qualify for Europe’s top club competition, the Champions League, may have been responsible for why Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for transfer away from Old Trafford yesterday.

The 37-year-old Portuguese insisted yesterday he wants out if a satisfactory offer is lodged despite still having one year left on his contract with United.

The decision of Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford may have come to new United Manager, Erik ten Hag, as a big blow because he has publicly maintained that he’s ready to work with him for the club to regain its sagging fortunes.

Ronaldo appears not willing to play in the second tier Europa League which is where United will compete in Europe this term having finished sixth on the log last season. As top scorer at Old Trafford, Ronaldo finished third overall as leading scorer on 18 goals. He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions last season

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is desperately interested in playing in the Champions League during the twilight years of his career – and feels the Europa League is beneath him.

There was no immediate reaction from Manchester United yesterday on Ronaldo’s request to leave. United were however adamant last week that the Portuguese superstar would not be allowed to leave the club after reports emerged that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, had met with new Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, about a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

There have also been suggestions that Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Ronaldo’s first club Sporting Lisbon are interested in signing him.

Reports in Germany last night suggest that Bayern Munich may have also shown interest in Ronaldo as potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski who is likely to engineer his dream move to Barcelona.

While it would be a blow to United’s prestige if they were to lose one of the greatest players who is the highest paid player at Old Trafford, his exit may solve a few issues for ten Hag.

Last season, Ronaldo clashed with Harry Maguire over United’s captaincy while interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s desire to implement a pressing game was thwarted by his refusal to fit in with such a system.

Although Ten Hag has said how much he is looking forward to linking up with Ronaldo, it is not clear how the forward’s playing style would fit in with the Dutchman.

He’s due to return to the club for pre-season training this week. It is anticipated he will be on their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.