Premium Trust Bank Now in Effurun

Nume Ekeghe



PremiumTrust Bank has opened a new branch in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The bank, which commenced full commercial banking operations in April 2022, commissioned its fifth branch in the commercial hub of Delta last Thursday.

Welcoming guests at the tape-cutting event held at the newly built bank edifice, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, noted that though the bank was new, it parades seasoned bankers with more than 150 years of experience in the banking industry.

“PremiumTrust Bank is a new bank licensed by the CBN some months back, but it is not entirely new because the management team behind the bank has vast experience in the industry”.

Emefienim highlighted that since April 19, 2022, when the bank first commenced its business activities, the Effurun branch is the fifth branch the bank had opened.

“Today marks a major landmark for PremiumTrust Bank as we open our 5th branch. It should also be noted that within the next two weeks, the Abuja branch will be opened – that makes it six branches in a row.”

He remarked that the speed at which branches were being opened underscored the fact that the people behind the bank understand the business – saying, “We are not in it to make up the numbers but to make a whole lot of difference in the industry.

He said that the choice of Effurun was well-thought-out, as it is the commercial nerve centre of the state.

“We will deliver the type of service that is peculiar and unique not just to PremiumTrust Bank but to the host communities”, he added.

In his remarks, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, who graced the occasion with his council of chiefs, offered his royal blessings to the bank to grow and open more branches in the commercial city.

Delta State Coordinator of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Godwin Iruafemi, said it was time to have such a bank in the area, adding that, it was clear that PremiumTrust was prepared for business development and finding solutions to customers’ needs.