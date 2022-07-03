  • Sunday, 3rd July, 2022

Glo Sponsors Ojude Oba Again

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced the sponsorship of the 2022 edition of Ojude Oba Festival, one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural events.

Globacom also unveiled a special consumer promo tagged Ojude Oba Special  in celebration of the festival. According to the company, the promotion will avail its subscribers the opportunity to win   5 tricycles, 10 television sets and 10 grinding machines.

“To win any of these prizes, a new Glo subscriber is required to activate a Glo Sim and recharge with a minimum of N1,500, while existing customers will need to recharge a minimum of N1,000 before the 8th of July, 2022, to qualify for the draws”.

The digital solutions provider added that customers who miss the pre-event raffle window could simply spend N5,000 or more at the festival ground on the Glo network to stand a chance of winning any of the prizes.

​Globacom disclosed in a speech read by its Regional Activations Manager, Ogun State, Mr. Ikenna Aguwuom, at a pre-event press conference held on Friday in Ijebu Ode that its collaboration with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee is to honour the traditions and cultures of Ijebuland as well as foster the cause of tourism in the nation.

 The mobile network operator added that it was pleased to contribute its quota to the further development of Ijebuland since the festival has become a forum for all sons and daughters of the land to converge and deliberate on growth of Ijebuland and its people.

Coordinator, Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Dr. Fassy Adetokunbo Yusuff gave kudos to Globacom, whom he described as a ‘partner of choice,for its consistency in sponsoring the festival in the last 16  years.

